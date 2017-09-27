A “No Parking” sign and one of Main Street’s decorative lampposts were knocked down by an errant car early Sunday morning. The sign remained down through midweek, though the lamppost was removed.

The town had Jeff Miller of Miller Electric disconnect the wires so they would not pose a danger in the evening when the lights come on.

The sign and lamppost are on on the east side of Main Street, just south of Prospect Street — in front of the Yankee Ridge building not far from the Chez Lenard hot dog stand.

The accident took place at 4:06 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, according to Captain Jeff Kreitz of the Ridgefield police.

“The vehicle was traveling northbound on Main Street when it left the travel portion of the roadway and struck the lamppost and the ‘no parking’ sign,” Kreitz said. “The operator was issued an infraction for ‘Failure to Drive in the Proper Lane.’”

First Selectman Rudy Marconi said insurance is expected to cover the repair costs.