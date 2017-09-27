Obituary: Gilda (Corona) Nazzaro, 90, of Danbury

Gilda (Corona) Nazzaro, 90, of Danbury, wife of the late Frank “Churck” Nazzaro, died on Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at Danbury Hospital.

Mrs. Nazzaro was born in Danbury, August 12, 1927, a daughter of the late Joseph Corona and

Maria Esposito. She attended Danbury schools and was employed for many years at Davis and Geck and Bardens.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Nazzaro was predeceased by her siblings Victoria, Anthony, John, James, Salvatore, Frances, Josephine, Faye, Frederick, Bernard, Edward and Joseph.

Gilda loved to cook and was at her happiest when entertaining family and friends.

She loved animals and enjoyed watching the birds and wildlife she so generously fed.

Mrs. Nazzaro is survived by three sons, Dennis J. Nazzaro and his wife, Joanne of Danbury;

Francis C. Nazzaro and his wife, Susan of Charlotte, North Carolina and Jeffrey T. Nazzaro and his wife, Lisa of Danbury; eight grandchildren, Michael, Nicholas and his wife Rosemarie, Lauren, Jeffrey Jr., Dante, Victor, Enzo and Isabella; a great-grandson, Vincenzo and many nieces and nephews.

Services and interment will be private and at the direction of the family. There will be no calling hours.

Memorial contributions in Gilda Nazzaro’s memory may be made to Regional Hospice and Home Care, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury, CT 06810.

Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.

