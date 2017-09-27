The Ridgefield Press

JoyRide to host fund-raiser for Brooke Blake

By The Ridgefield Press on September 27, 2017

Brooke’s wish of seeing the ocean was realized with a trip to Buccaneer in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Such dreams are realized only through the use of donated airline miles, which can be shared with Make-A-Wish Connecticut through the HAN Network’s Wishes in Flight Campaign.

Brooke Blake.

JoyRide of Ridgefield is hosting a charity ride on Friday, Oct. 13, in honor of Brooke Blake, a young Ridgefield student battling a rare brain tumor.  

All funds raised will go to the Blake family to cover medical expenses.   

A “tween” ride will be held from 4:30 – 5:20 (must be 12 years old and 4’10” to participate) followed by an adult ride at 6.  

The cost is $40 for tweens and $50 for adults.  

Refreshments will be served following each ride.  

Please visit www.joyridestudio.com/Ridgefield to reserve a bike.  

JoyRide is located at 62 Danbury Rd. in Ridgefield.  

