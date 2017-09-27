Thrift Shop: It’s so exciting

So many exciting things continue to happen at the Thrift Shop. We are now open until 8 p.m. on Thursday nights and so are more than 20 other downtown Ridgefield businesses. Grab a friend or your spouse and come shop, dine and discover Ridgefield. Friend Ridgefield Thrift Shop on Facebook and check out our website at ridgefieldthriftshop.com to see our Thursday night specials.

It’s almost October — oh, that’s scary. Enjoy the season and pick up great decorations at the Thrift Shop and come see our complete costume collection which will be available next week. Our prices can’t be beat. Also, if you have decorations or costumes you don’t need or use anymore, donate them to us. You recycle. We resell. And, the local community organizations get money. It’s donations to dollars to donations.

Speaking of donations, the Thrift Shop promotes reusing, recycling and repurposing items. Do you have a clutter of shopping bags at home that you would like to get rid of? Give them to us — we’re always running low.

We look forward to seeing you Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 12 to 4; Thursday 12 to 8; and Saturday from 10 to 2.