One week after having its dual-meet winning streak end at 45, the Ridgefield High girls cross country team returned to more customary results on Tuesday.

Competing at home for the first time this season, Ridgefield swept both of its opponents. The Tigers beat Darien, 15-49, and Trumbull, 19-38, to raise their record to 9-1.

Junior Gabriella Viggiano led Ridgefield with a first-place overall finish in a time of 16 minutes, 17.05 seconds for the 2.5-mile course. Viggiano was more than 23 seconds faster than Trumbull’s Margaret LoSchiavo, who was second in 16:40.48.

LoSchiavo was followed by Ridgefield’s four other scoring runners — Julia Hergenrother (16:57.21), Maddie Guter (17:06.65), Elizabeth Jasminski (17:07.76), Clodagh Ryan (17:20.38) — who finished in places three through six, respectively.

Ridgefield’s sixth finisher, Maia Clarkin, was also in the top-10 overall, as she placed ninth in a time of 17:25.45.

Also competing at home on Tuesday was the RHS boys cross country team, which beat St. Joseph, 15-50, but lost to Darien, 21-34, and Trumbull, 15-50.

Freshman Chaz DellaCorte was Ridgefield’s top finisher, placing 14th overall in a time of 18:46.65 over the 3.1-mile course.

Kevin Arnold (15th, 18:57.76), Omkar Ratnaparkhi (16th, 19:03.27), Leo Rector (20th, 19:13.14), and Charles MacArthur (21st, 19:20.87) also contributed to Ridgefield’s team score.

Girls volleyball: In a meeting of unbeaten teams, Ridgefield defeated Danbury, 3-0, on Monday at RHS.

The Tigers improved to 5-0 and have yet to lose a game this season.

Libero Taylor Brand had 15 digs and 12 service points for Ridgefield, which won by scores of 25-14, 25-15, 25-22.

Caroline Curnal added 11 kills, 11 digs, two blocks, and five service points, and Mackenzie Wanicka had 10 kills and seven service points. Alicia Hill contributed five kills and two blocks, while setter Lauren Thrasher had 32 assists.

Girls soccer: Ridgefield spotted Brien McMahon a two-goal halftime lead before scoring twice in the second half to tie the Senators, 2-2, on Monday in Norwalk.

Claire Middlebrook (free kick) and Emma Jacobson had the goals for the unbeaten Tigers, are now 5-0-2 this season.

Ridgefield goalie Lauren Castle made seven saves.

Field hockey: Sammi Petruzzelli’s early goal (assisted by Katie Pieterse) gave Ridgefield a 1-0 lead over New Canaan on Monday afternoon. But the host Rams tied the game before halftime and then scored the game-winner with 16:40 left to play.

Ellie Kaiser finished with six saves in goal for the Tigers, who are now 4-2-0-1 this season.