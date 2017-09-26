Obituary: Marie K. Magistro, 86, of Ridgefield

Marie K. Magistro, 86, of Ridgefield, formerly of Westchester County, N.Y., passed away peacefully with her devoted daughter Lori by her side on Monday, September 25, 2017. She was the loving, loyal wife of the late Joseph D. Magistro.

Marie was born in the Bronx, N.Y. on December 20, 1930; a daughter of the late Dominick and Mary Morea.

Marie enjoyed the good life with her husband Joe. They shared their life together between their two homes in New York and Florida. They traveled extensively and played golf and tennis together. They loved their large group of lifelong friends whom they traveled with, played cards with and hosted many parties for. They had lots of laughs together!

Marie loved cooking her delicious homemade Italian dishes with the freshest ingredients for her family. All the holidays were spent at her home.

Marie adored her 3 grandchildren. They were her whole life! She often proudly carried their report cards and newspaper articles in her purse to brag to her friends about them.

She was a resident at Ridgefield Crossings, in Ridgefield, for the past 2 years since relocating from New York. All at Ridgefield Crossings were family to her.

Marie will be remembered for her devotion to her family, her strong Catholic faith, her feisty personality, her strength, her loving heart, her red lipstick and her delicious meatballs.

Marie is survived by her two children: Anthony Magistro and Lori Magistro Jabara and her husband, Richard. She is survived by her three grandchildren: Thomas, Andrew and Juliette. She is also survived by 2 sisters-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 30, 2017 at 10:15 AM at St. Mary Church, 55 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Entombment will follow in the Rosewood Mausoleum at Ferncliff Cemetery; Hartsdale, N.Y. Friends will be received on Friday, September 29, 2017 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association: PO Box 96011, Washington DC, 20090 or online at www.alz.org.

