Ridgefield student news: Clemson, Boston College and Merrimack

The following Ridgefield residents graduated from Boston College on May 22: James Ahle, bachelor of arts degree, summa cum laude, in economics and history from Boston College’s Morrissey College of Arts & Sciences; Meghan Linekin, bachelor of arts degree in elementary education and applied psychology/human development from Boston College’s Lynch School of Education; Amanda Tagliaferri, bachelor of arts degree, cum laude, in elementary education and applied psychology/human development from Boston College’s Lynch School of Education and Madison Tannenbaum, bachelor of arts degree, magna cum laude, in international studies from Boston College’s Morrissey College of Arts & Sciences.

Maya Salamon of Ridgefield graduated from Clemson University with a master of professional accounting in accounting.

Kyle McCormick of Ridgefield was named to the president’s list at The Citadel for the spring 2017 semester.

First-year student Andrew Tregurtha of Ridgefield participated in the University of Vermont’s Rock Climbing TREK Program on Aug.19.

Erin McKenna of Ridgefield was named to Merrimack College’s dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester.

Andrea Quartucio of Ridgefield has been selected to receive the New York State Advantage Award to attend SUNY Oneonta. Quartucio will pursue a bachelor’s degree beginning in the fall 2017 semester.

The following students from Ridgefield have been accepted to James Madison University:

Sydnie DeMarco, major is undeclared; Rose Staudt, musical theatre, bachelor of arts; Lauren Cushman, social work, bachelor of social work; Sara Vivian, psychology, bachelor of arts; Alexandra LaPorta, interdisc liberal studies, bachelor of science; Kristina Mitten, marketing, bachelor of business administration; Myles Peckham, history, bachelor of arts; Giuliana Tripuzzi, dietetics, bachelor of science; Maxwell Davis, management, bachelor of business administration; Joseph Rampolla, English, bachelor of arts.

The following Ridgefield students are semifinalists in the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program: Robert Buckley, Julia N. Driscoll, Erin R. Hanlon, Paul S. Kim, Anna K. Landler, Elizabeth C. Schroppe, Raymond R. Sun and Omika S. Suryawanshi.

Olivia Edelman at the Wooster School's 92nd convocation ceremony, which recognizes students who started at kindergarten and are now seniors in the school.

Cameron Elizabeth Bittick of Ridgefield has recently become recognized as a member of Sigma Alpha Lambda, National Leadership and Honors Organization at the University of Alabama.

Two students from Ridgefield, who have graduated from Ridgefield High School, have been accepted at Colby College: Grace Franklin, daughter of Frederick and Irene Franklin and Elizabeth Middlebrook, daughter of Richard and Patricia Middlebrook.