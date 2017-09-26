Former residents call for hurricane relief in the Caribbean

“Hurricane Maria was not nice. She arrived with a vengeance, terrorized the people of the Virgin Islands,” wrote Corine Moorhead, a former Ridgefielder who lives in St. Thomas.

Many townspeople know Moorhead from her years working front desks at the town’s Recreation Center and also The Ridgefield Press office.

“This was one frightful and destructive life-threatening experience of a lifetime,” she said of Hurricane Maria. “No complaints, we all made it through with life and limbs in tact.”

Many charities are collecting aid for the Caribbean, Puerto Rico and also Texas and Florida from the devastation of hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, including the OneAmericaAppeal.Org being promoted by all five living former U.S. presidents — Carter, both Bushes, Clinton and Obama, as well as long-standing charities such as UNICEF, which targets aid to children, Catholic Relief Services, Americares, Save the Children and others.

An effort with a local connection is being offered by artist Eden Futterman Compton, a former Ridgefielder who also lived many years around the Caribbean and is now living in Saratoga Springs with her mother, Jane Belote.

“My husband and I have been in the yachting business for over 20 years running charter boats and private sailboats,” Compton wrote to The Press. “We have lived in almost every island destroyed by Irma and Maria: St. Barths, St. Martin, Anguilla, Tortola and the BVIs, St. John, St. Thomas, Marathon and Key West.

“I am also an artist and have painted in each of those islands,” she wrote. “I am selling the Caribbean paintings on my website for a reduced price and giving 50% to the respective charity for the island affected.”

Details are on her website: www.edencompton.com/works.