Look who’s pouring: Marconi, Rep. Frey to be guest barkeeps at Gallo Thursday

State Rep. John Frey and First Selectman Rudy Marconi will be guest bartenders for an  Anti-Bullying Month event on Thursday, Sept. 28, from 5 to 9 at Gallo Restaurant on Grove Street. Don’t Be Silent and the Exchange Club of Ridgefield are coordinating the event. Proceeds will help fund an anti-bullying cocktail and dinner at the Recreation Center on Oct. 21.

Attendees vote on which celebrity bartenders made the best drinks. Sponsors, including Gallo Restaurant, will match the winner’s tips plus 10% of the dinner bills and bar tabs to support the dinner.

