Education, finance board candidates receive forum Oct. 3

The Ridgefield League of Women Voters, in partnership with the Ridgefield Library, will host a forum featuring the candidates competing for open positions on both the Board of Education and the Board of Finance Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 7 p.m.

The evening will include each slate of candidates, in two separate forums, answering questions on issues impacting Ridgefield.  

“Attendees are sure to leave feeling more confident and informed about the names they will see on the ballot come Election Day, Nov. 7,” said Gannon Ward, the League’s chair of voter services.

There will be an opportunity for attendees to submit questions on League-provided notecards up to 10 minutes prior to the start of the forum for possible use during the event.

The public will discover where the candidates stand on important local issues, the league said.  

