The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield Continuing Education: Soup’s On

By The Ridgefield Press on September 26, 2017 in Community, Happenings · 0 Comments

Soup’s On is a new class in Ridgefield Continuing Education. Participants will learn how to prepare a creamy, pureed soup and a non-creamy (chunky) soup, both from scratch and low in calories. This two-session class meets on Thursdays, Oct. 5 and 19, from 6:45 to 8:45 p.m. at Scott Ridge Middle School. Tuition is $49. Supplies are provided by instructor for a fee of $8 to $10 payable at each class. Registration deadline is Friday, Sept. 29. Registration at ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

No related posts.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Former residents call for hurricane relief in the Caribbean Next Post Girl Scouts partners with Ms. President US to encourage girls to pursue public service
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress