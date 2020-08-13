August 13, 2020 | Updated 11:36 PM ET

  • Subscribe

News Now

A heart painted on Speedy's shell helped his owners connect with the Ridgefield family who found the wandering tortoise.
  • Speedy the tortoise, a flight risk, is home after month-long...
  • Ridgefield students to start school year in hybrid model —...
  • Ridgefield restaurants dealt new blow by tropical storm
    • Darien vs. Newtown in CIAC Class LL state final Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
  • CIAC votes to move forward with fall sports, including football
    • Grace Potter is scheduled to perform two outdoor shows Aug. 15 at the Ridgefield Playhouse.
  • Grace Potter performs two solo acoustic shows

    • Police News

    Most Popular

    Opinion

    Kids Stuff

    Bill of Fairs

    Curtain Call

    Taking a Hike

    In photos

    More Local News

    From Our Advertisers

    Sports

    School News

    Business

    Most Popular

    Opinion

    Featured Real Estate

    Arts & Leisure Columns

    Kneads & Cravings

    Politics

    Religion

    Kids Stuff

    Bill of Fairs

    The Conscious Cook

    Drive

    The Reel Dad

    Curtain Call

    Taking a Hike