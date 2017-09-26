With less than a minute gone in Monday’s game, a poorly struck Brien McMahon goal kick went right to a Ridgefield player. “Oh boy,” said McMahon boys soccer head coach Rodrigo Guzman.

Uttered in a concerned tone, the words proved a harbinger. The easily intercepted goal kick quickly turned into the first of striker JT Siano’s three goals and got Ridgefield started on its fifth straight win, a 6-0 hammering of the Senators at Tiger Hollow.

In addition to Siano’s hat trick, Ridgefield received two goals from Christian DeVivo and one from Lucas Debarbieri while improving its record to 5-2.

“We’re playing well right now,” said head coach Phil Bergen. “It wasn’t our best performance, but all the goals were nice and we got everybody into the game.”

Bergen was being literal rather than hyperbolic: All 30 Ridgefield players who were fit for the game got into it, including three different goalies.

“That was good for us because it was so hot (87 degrees at kickoff) and we have been pushing the players pretty hard in practice,” said Bergen about the opportunity to use widespread substitutions.

Soon after Siano’s early goal, McMahon did have several chances to tie the score. Marco Flores got behind the Ridgefield backline but shot wide; Masai Castillero took a through ball and unleashed a hard, high shot that forced a reflex save from Tiger goalie Ray Dearth; and stopper Nick David had to scramble to clear a loose ball in front of the Ridgefield goal following a McMahon free kick.

Against the flow of play, the hosts went ahead 2-0 when Siano ran onto a diagonal ball from DeVivo and deposited his second goal with 26:47 left in the opening half.

After a shot from McMahon’s Christopher Ocampo struck the post, Ridgefield extended its lead to 3-0. Ruben Mendoza deftly dribbled around a McMahon player and sent a pass down the left side to Debarbieri, who used his speed to get past the last defender and beat goalie Billy Begos.

Ridgefield’s final three goals came quickly after the start of the second half. DeVivo made it 4-0 on a pass from Alex Glass off a throw-in, and Siano finished his hat trick on an assist from DeVivo, who intercepted a McMahon pass. On the ensuing kickoff, DeVivo completed his team’s scoring with a shot into the right corner of the Senators’ net.

The only moment of concern for the Tigers came when Siano had to leave after aggravating a foot injury that had sidelined him for Ridgefield’s first two games of the season.

“It’s probably something he’s going to have deal with the rest of the way,” said Bergen about Siano’s injury. “But he said it wasn’t feeling too bad. I don’t expect that he’ll miss any more time.”