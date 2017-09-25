The Ridgefield Press

Whip Blow Dry Bar and Salon to host one-year anniversary celebration

By The Ridgefield Press on September 25, 2017 in Business, Community, People · 0 Comments

The team at Whip Blow Dry Bar and Salon.

Whip Blow Dry Bar and Salon will celebrate its one-year anniversary Saturday, Oct. 7, and Sunday, Oct. 8, with a customer appreciation weekend filled with special discounts, upgrades, in store appearances from product reps for hair and makeup lines, food, drinks and more.

Any customers that book services over the anniversary celebration of Oct. 7-8 will be entered into a raffle to win some hot product giveaways and swag prizes.

Book your appointment at whipsalon.com, by downloading the easy to use app or call 203-442-6444.

