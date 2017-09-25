Obituary: Marlene Garofalo Evans, 79, of Ridgefield

Marlene Garofalo Evans, 79, of Ridgefield, formerly of Norwalk, wife of the late Walter Evans, died on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at her home.

Mrs. Evans was born in Astoria, NY, August 9, 1938, a daughter of the late Hans G. Sr. and Lorraine (Eldridge) Walter.

She attended Norwalk schools, a graduate of Norwalk High School and was a former secretary.

A resident of Ridgefield since 1961 coming from Norwalk, she enjoyed crafts, painting and scrapbooking.

Mrs. Evans is survived by two sons, Gregg Garofalo and his wife Suzanne of Newtown, CT and Richard Garofalo and his wife Beverly of Wethersfield, CT; two daughters, Lisa Garofalo Fritz of Middletown, CT and Terri Garofalo Fisher and her husband John of Durham, CT; a brother Hans G. Walter II and his wife Donna of Maine; two sisters, Angie Airoso of California and Dolly Ascona of Texas; ten grandchildren, Nicholas Garofalo, Paul Garofalo, James Garofalo, Jessica Garofalo, Eric Fritz. Christopher Fritz, Timothy Rizzo, Kyle Rizzo, Kevin Rizzo and Christina Rizzo and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will take place on Thursday, September 28. 2017 at 11 a.m. in the Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah St., Ridgefield with Rev. Dr. Joseph A. Krasinski officiating.

Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Ridgefield.

The family will receive friends in the Kane Funeral Home on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association – CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd. 4-B. Southington, CT 06489 would be appreciated.