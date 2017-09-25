CancerCare Walk/Run for Hope kicks off Oct. 15

CancerCare is set to host its 11th annual Walk/Run for Hope at Jennings Beach, 880 South Benson Road in Fairfield, on Sunday, Oct. 15. The Walk/Run for Hope is a 5K event that raises critical funds to support CancerCare’s free, professional services provided to anyone affected by cancer.

Walkers and runners of all levels and ages are welcome to participate. The 5K race, which is on a family-friendly flat and scenic course, kicks off at 9:10 a.m. A Children’s Fun Run will take place at 9 a.m. Registration and check in begin at 7:45 a.m. Both individuals and teams may register in advance at community.cancercare.org/fairfield2017.

In Connecticut, CancerCare provides services through its Norwalk office. Stephanie Hall of Bridgeport, will be walking again this year with her team “#noonefightsalone” wearing a tutu made by her daughter, Quantishay Hall, with colors representing friends and loved ones with different types of cancer. Hall is grateful for the counseling she received from a CancerCare oncology social worker to help her support her friend who was diagnosed with breast cancer. “CancerCare doesn’t just support people who have cancer and are struggling. They also support families, children, caregivers, loved ones — whoever asks for help.”

This community-based event brings together friends and families to walk or run in memory of those they have lost to cancer, celebrate survivors and support those who are currently facing a cancer diagnosis. Registration fees are a $35 minimum donation per adult (13 and older) through Oct. 11 and $40 minimum donation from Oct. 12 through race day; $20 minimum donation per child (12 and under); or $10 for the fun run only. Awards will be presented to the top male and female participants in both the overall race and age-based categories. Race awards will be presented to the top finishers and awards will be given to top individual and team fundraisers. The event will be held rain or shine and parking is free.

For the second consecutive year, Little Pub in Fairfield will host an after-race party. Every registered adult runner/walker will receive a complimentary Absolut Elyx Bloody Mary and every registered child will receive a complimentary kid’s meal. Doug Grabe, owner of Little Pub in Fairfield, as well as Wilton, Greenwich and Ridgefield, will be running again with his team, Little Pub. “It seems that everyone knows somebody who’s been affected by cancer,” said Grabe, who joined the event because he was impressed by CancerCare’s mission of providing immediate, direct services to people with cancer and their families.

Several food trucks, including Fire & Rice and Southern Wings & Things, will be on site to provide local fare. A portion of the proceeds will benefit CancerCare.

Starting this fall, CancerCare’s Greenwich Walk/Run for Hope, which formerly took place at Tod’s Point, will combine forces with the Fairfield Walk/Run for Hope. “We look forward to an even larger event,” said Erica Lebensberg, CancerCare’s director of special events. “We are very grateful to both the Fairfield and Greenwich communities for their continued support over the years.” Those who can’t make the Walk/Run for Hope can still provide help and hope to individuals and families by making a donation at community.cancercare.org/fairfield2017.

CancerCare thanks the following event sponsors and community partners: Finn Partners, Little Pub, Teva Oncology, Whole Foods Market Fairfield, Genentech, Tallman Segerson, The Walking Company, K-Deer, Stamford Magazine/MofflyMedia, AMR, DoubleTree by Hilton Norwalk, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Poland Spring, soundRUNNER, Source Coffeehouse and Venture Photography.

For information and questions, contact Erica Lebensberg at [email protected] or 212-712-6165.

To learn more about CancerCare, visit cancercare.org or call 800-813-HOPE (4673).