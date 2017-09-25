Salon, fitness center look to move into former Tom-Tom’s location

Ridgefield residents might be getting used to seeing a new salon and a new fitness center in the former Tom Tom’s storefront on Main Street.

According to planning and zoning files, Tom Stalzer of Stalzer Design filed for a change of use permit at 417 Main Street last week.

The building is owned by George Amatuzzi, an optometrist with a practice on Main Street.

Stalzer’s permit application calls for splitting the two-level restaurant into two new businesses.

The ground level address at 413 Main Street would be converted into a 820 square-foot “salon/spa” with “5 employees serving 10 patrons 12 hours a day, seven days a week,” said the application.

The lower level would be repurposed as a 2,150 square-foot fitness center and office with “5 employees serving 35 patrons 12 hours a day, six days a week.”

The permit notes that the remaining 690 square-feet of office space will remain vacant at present.

The permit does not allow the owner to alter the business’s exterior signage, or construction — that will require additional approval from the Planning and Zoning Commission.