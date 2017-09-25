Obituary: Glenn L. Anderson, 87

Glenn L. Anderson, 87, died Saturday afternoon September 23, 2017.

He was born June 15, 1930 in Ridgefield, CT the son of Lyman and Ruth (Johnson) Anderson.

Glenn was a graduate of Ridgefield High School Class of 1949, after graduation he enlisted in the United States Army where he served in Europe during the Korean conflict.

He married Marie Morelli on November 25, 1950 in Ridgefield, Ct.

Glenn worked for many years at C.V.P.S., now Green Mountain Power retiring as the Director of Transportation.

He enjoyed sports, skiing, mechanics and farming. He was a member of the National Ski Patrol and a member of the first ski patrol in Killington in 1958. As Director of Transportation at the former CVPS he was recognized for his contributions to Governor Snelling’s Cost Council. He was a lifelong farmer having raised both beef cattle and run a dairy. He was a member of both the Vermont Beef and Vermont Angus associations.

He was a member of St. Raphael’s Catholic Church in Poultney.

Survivors are his wife Marie Anderson of Poultney, daughters Elise Anderson and husband Wil of Travelers Rest S.C. and Jessica Johnson and husband Tom of Rochester, VT. Also by his grandchildren, Taylor, Chris and Cassidy Johnson as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents, by his son Garrett Anderson on August 9, 2016 and by his brother Rodney Anderson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday September 29, 2017 at 11 A.M. at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Lourduraja Simeone as the celebrant.

Burial will follow in St. Raphael’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society at 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763

Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home.