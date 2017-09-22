Dina (Torcellini) Casavecchia, 101, of Ridgefield, wife of the late John Casavecchia and mother of Joyce Casavecchia Ligi, died on Thursday, September 21, 2017 at her home.

Mrs. Casavecchia was born in North Salem, NY, March 14, 1916, a daughter of the late Antonio and Emelia (Casavecchia) Torcellini.

She attended North Salem schools.

A resident of Ridgefield since 1937 coming from North Salem, she was a retired laboratory technician for the former Schlumberger-Doll Research of Ridgefield.

Mrs. Casavecchia was a member of the Italian American Ladies Mutual Aid Society and St. Mary Parish and the Rosary Society.

In addition to her daughter, she is survived by several nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Casavecchia is predeceased by her son in law, Dante A. Ligi; grandson, Robert John Bass; brother, Donald Torcellini and sister Rica Manna.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association and her caregivers, Arbenita Rreci, Daphne Seal, Gina Powers and Maud MacArthur.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, September 25, 2017 at 10:15 a.m. in St. Mary Church, 55 Catoonah St., Ridgefield. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Ridgefield.

There will be no calling hours.

Contributions in Mrs. Casavecchia’s memory may be made to the Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association, 27 Governor Street or to the Meals on Wheels program, 25 Gilbert St., both of Ridgefield, CT 06877.

Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah St., Ridgefield is in charge of arrangements.