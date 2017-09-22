Alternating one-way traffic can be expected to return at the Route 35 bridge repair project by the Fox Hill condominiums next week.

Ryan Wodjenski of the state Department of Transportation notified the town on Friday, Sept. 22, that there will be brief traffic delays on Monday, Sept. 25, and more extended periods of alternating one-way traffic Thursday, Sept. 28, and Friday, Sept. 29.

“The rest of the week Tuesday, September 26th, and Wednesday, September 27th, there will be only be minor impacts to traffic,” Wodjenski said.

Work at the site, requiring the alternating traffic, will start at 9 a.m. after the morning commuter rush is over, and is expected to end at 3 p.m. before the afternoon commute starts.