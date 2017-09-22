The Ridgefield Library and The Discovery Center of Ridgefield present Global Warming: What We Know and What We Don’t Know with Dr. David J. Helfand, from the Department of Astronomy at Columbia University. The program takes place at the library on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.

The Earth’s climate is changing. That’s both beyond dispute and nothing new. The important questions are What’s driving this change? How fast will change occur? What does the future hold? Few public debates are carried out with so much misinformation and irrational exuberance. So now for something completely different: a dispassionate analysis of what we actually know and what we don’t yet know about climate change.

David J. Helfand has been on the faculty of Columbia University for more than 40 years. Most of his pedagogical efforts have been aimed at teaching science to nonscience majors. He recently completed a four-year term as president of the American Astronomical Society. His first book, A Survival Guide to the Misinformation Age was published in 2016. To register visit ridgefieldlibraray.org or call 203-438-2282.