Obituary: Eileen Karwoski

Eileen Frances Karwoski, a longtime Ridgefielder, whose smiling face was often seen around the community, died Tuesday, September 19, at the Regional Hospice and Palliative Care Center in Danbury. She was 92 years old and was predeceased by her husband John.

Eileen was born December 28, 1924 in Stamford, Connecticut to John and Julia Eva Curran Van Tronk. She met John Karwoski while working as a telephone operator during World War II and they married in 1946. They moved to Ridgefield in 1959 where she immediately fell in love with the small quaint town. She encouraged her children to host many high school football victory (or nice try) parties and it was then that she met First Selectman Rudy Marconi and later became a loyal supporter, proudly working on all his campaigns.

Family and friends often joked that she wore a path in the aisles of Stop and Shop where in her later years she shopped almost daily, always visiting with people she met. She was a friendly face at Governor House apartments, a home she loved and resided in until just days before her death. High on her list of favorite places in town was the Early Bird where she visited with her friends almost daily for coffee. She was a member of Founders Hall and St. Mary Parish and a former member of the Ladies Golf Group at Dlhy Ridge.

In spite of her many activities and friendships, her primary interest in life was her family. She was mother to four children, three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She often cared for many of her grandchildren’s friends while their parents travelled, always treating the families to her famous meatballs and Italian sauce when they returned. In the last years of her life, “GG” was a beloved great grandmother spending as much time as she could with the “joys of her life.”

She is survived by her son, Richard Karwoski of Manhattan Beach, California; her daughter Gerri and husband Bob Lewis of Ridgefield; her daughters Leigh Karwoski of Baltimore, Maryland and Michele Karwoski of Raleigh, North Carolina; her grandchildren Tyson Lewis and wife Claire, and Gillian Sheerin and husband Damien of Ridgefield; Christian Lewis and wife Judi of Brooklyn, New York; her great-grandchildren, Shelby and Miles Lewis and Lylah and Dylan Sheerin of Ridgefield and Holden and Hunter Lewis of Brooklyn; along with her sister-in-law Barbara Van Tronk of Stamford, and many nieces, nephews. Her brother, Jack Van Tronk and her daughter-in-law, Deborah Smith predeceased her.

A celebration of her life will take place Monday, September 25, at Gallo Restaurant, 5 Grove Street, Ridgefield at 2:00 p.m. Friends and family are also invited to St. Mary Cemetery at 1:30 p.m for a burial service.

Contributions in her memory may be made to the Regional Hospice Center, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury, CT 06810, Town of Ridgefield Emergency Fund, Department of Social Services, 400 Main Street, Ridgefield, CT 06877 or the Ridgefield Fire Department, 6 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield, CT 06877.