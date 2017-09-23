Conor Walsh and Laura Kemp wed

Conor Walsh and Laura Jeanne Kemp were married on Oct. 9, 2016 in a ceremony at St. Jude’s Church in North East, Md. The Rev. Joseph Piekarski, a friend of the bride’s family, officiated. Following the ceremony, a reception was held at the Donaldson Brown Estate in Port Deposit, Md.

The bride is the daughter of Mary and Thomas Kemp of North East, Md. She graduated from the Tome School in 2007. Walsh, a 2007 graduate of Ridgefield High School, is the son of Barbara and Joseph Walsh of Ridgefield.

The couple met while studying at the University of Pennsylvania. Kemp graduated from Penn with a nursing degree in 2011, obtained her masters in nurse anesthesia from Boston College in May of 2016, and is now employed as a certified registered nurse anesthetist in Boston.

Walsh also graduated from Penn in 2011. He has a degree in mechanical engineering from Penn, a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from RPI, and previously worked as an engineer for Electric Boat in Groton. He graduated from Boston University School of Law with a juris doctor degree in May 2017 and will begin working as an associate in the Boston office of Ropes & Gray this fall.

The bride’s sisters, Erica Rompf of Lexington, Ky. and Caroline Kemp of Philadelphia, Pa. were her matron and maid of honor, respectively. The groom’s brother, Jack Walsh of Chicago, Ill., was his best man. Other groomsmen included Timothy Walsh, brother of the groom, and Bryson Kemp, brother of the bride.

The couple live in Boston.