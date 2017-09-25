RVNA Today: Are you getting your flu shot?

The flu season is beginning and it’s not too soon to get your flu shot. Flu activity is usually first evident in October and peaks between December and February. It takes two weeks after the vaccination to develop immunity. The flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by viruses that infect the nose, throat and lungs. It can cause mild to severe illness, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that all individuals six months and older be vaccinated annually. Symptoms of flu can include fever or feeling feverish or chilled, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headaches, fatigue and in some cases, vomiting or diarrhea. Flu can be especially dangerous for young children, older adults and people with certain chronic medical conditions such as asthma, heart disease or diabetes.

RVNA is offering two vaccine choices this season: quadrivalent vaccine, effective against four strains of influenza, and high dose vaccine for those 65 and older. We also will be offering Prevnar 13 and Pneumovax 23 pneumonia vaccines at our flu clinics for those 65 and older.

Come in Mondays to Fridays between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. to get your flu/pneumonia shots.

For children 10 and under, an appointment is necessary. Extended hour flu shots will be available by appointment Thursday nights from 4 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. RVNA nurses are trained and experienced in working with all vaccines and patients of all ages. Numerous insurances are accepted as well as payment by check or credit card. For more information, check the RVNA website, ridgefieldvna.org, or call 203-438-5555.