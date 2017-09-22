The Ridgefield Press

Eight named as National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

Eight Ridgefield High School seniors have been named semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program. The students — Robert Buckley, Julia N. Driscoll, Erin R. Hanlon, Paul S. Kim, Anna K. Landler, Elizabeth C. Schroppe, Raymond R. Sun, and Omika S. Suryawanshi — were among some 16,000 semiﬁnalists in the 63rd annual National Merit Scholarship program.

They have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $32 million that will be offered next spring.

 

