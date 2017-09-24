Library Lines: Get caught reading a banned book

This year’s Banned Books Week celebration of the freedom to read, organized since 1982 by a coalition including the American Library Association (ALA), the American Booksellers Association and the National Council of Teachers of English, is Sept. 24-30. This event highlights the need for free access to information and ideas without censorship regardless of personal views. From A Brave New World to Harry Potter to the Bible, ALA’s office for Intellectual Freedom reports the books that are challenged, censored and banned every year.

To raise awareness of the effects of censorship on communities, the Ridgefield Library is featuring an interactive “Get Caught Reading a Banned Book” display. Patrons may take a selfie, or pose for a photo in front of a “mugshot” backdrop with a favorite challenged or banned book. Check our displays or browse banned book lists at our service desk to help make a selection — you may be surprised at some of the titles on the list. The library encourages patrons and visitors to share their images on social media with the hashtags: #rebelreader and #ireadbannedbooks.

Kristina Lareau is head of children’s services at the Ridgefield Library. She may be reached at [email protected] or 203-438-2282 x12002.