Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association awarded ‘Top Workplaces’ title for sixth tim

For the 6th time since 2011, RVNA has been named a Top Workplaces award winner by Hearst Connecticut Media.

The award, which is earned as a result of a survey completed by employees of the company, recognizes local companies that lead the way in employee satisfaction and pride.

“RVNA has been in the business of home healthcare since 1914 and we know that to deliver quality care to others, we must start with a healthy, happy, and appreciated workforce,” said Theresa Santoro, RVNA President and CEO, who started her career with RVNA as a registered nurse in 1997. “Communication, feedback, and teamwork are all critical elements to the success and impact of RVNA and it is deeply heartening that our team continues to enjoy our work environment and recognize their value to the organization.”

Melissa Wilkes, RVNA’s Human Resources Manager, agrees.

“RVNA’s goal as an organization is to continuously improve and refine the way we work to best serve our patients and communities and fulfill our mission. We can only do this by hiring excellent employees, listening to their feedback and respecting their expertise, and working to have a terrific workplace to keep them happy. Winning Top Workplaces again this year is very gratifying.”

“Earning the Top Workplaces title is something RVNA takes seriously year after year,” says Santoro. “It’s one of several ways we measure ourselves because we know that if our employees aren’t satisfied, then we aren’t succeeding at our job.”