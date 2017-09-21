Founders Hall: Ladies night out

Treat yourself to some sipping, shopping, socializing and fun at Wine, Cheese & Accessories at Founders Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 27, from 6 to 10 p.m. This entertaining ladies night out for women of all ages is open to the public, so bring your family and friends. Start this special evening with a glass of fine wine and some tasty appetizers, and then jump into the activities, which are sponsored by Bethel Health Care/Cascades Assisted Living. You can indulge in a chair massage, try a hair up-do, learn about essential oils, consult an intuitive reader, talk to a travel consultant, and shop among 20 unique boutiques. Update your fall wardrobe with the latest finds in jewelry, belts, scarves, handbags and more. Or, jump-start your holiday shopping by choosing from a stylish array of home accents, stationery and other great gifts. Raffles from each of the boutiques will top off the fun.

Event tickets are $20 and available at founders-hall.org, at the front desk or at the door. Additional parking will be available at Fairfield County Bank (150 Danbury Road), where a Ridgefield Crossings bus will drive you to and from the event. Proceeds from the tickets and raffles will support Founders Hall so that it can continue to offer opportunities for socializing, friendship and fun all year long.