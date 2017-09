The League of Women Voters of Ridgefield is partnering with the Ridgefield Library on National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, Sept. 26, from 10 to 2 at the library.

League members will be assisting voters who want to register or update their registration if they have moved.

“We are excited to be a part of National Voter Registration Day here in Ridgefield and across the country,” said Marilyn Carroll, President of the Ridgefield league.