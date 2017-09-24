RVNA program for women: Nutrition, lifestyle and weight

The RVNA’s Women’s Nutrition & Lifestyle for Weight Management Class will run on Tuesdays from Oct. 3 to Nov. 28 (no class on Halloween) from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The fee is $159 and includes recipes, resources and tastings. Women of all ages are welcome.

The program addresses how one’s body changes through life and how to manage these changes to achieve optimal health to feel one’s best.

The program, led by RVNA nutrition educator and dietitian Meg Whitbeck, will include weekly education, information and group dialogue and all participants will set goals, have weekly private weigh-ins, and share support, strategies and camaraderie.

Advance registration and payment is required. More information is available at 203-438-5555 or [email protected].