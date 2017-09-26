The Ridgefield Press

Grant writing workshop

By The Ridgefield Press on September 26, 2017 in Community, Happenings · 0 Comments

Judith Margolin, an independent consultant, facilitator, workshop and webinar leader on foundations and grants, will lead a workshop called Customize Your Grant Proposal to Meet Funders’ Needs, at the Ridgefield Library on Friday, Sept. 29, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“In this workshop participants will learn the basics of tailoring grant requests to meet funders’ needs while referring to real-life grant proposals in interactive exercises,” says Margolin.

Judith Margolin served as vice president for planning and evaluation at the Foundation Center.

Books will be available for sale and signing. To register visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or 203-438-2282.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Letter: Ring returned
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress