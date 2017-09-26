Grant writing workshop

Judith Margolin, an independent consultant, facilitator, workshop and webinar leader on foundations and grants, will lead a workshop called Customize Your Grant Proposal to Meet Funders’ Needs, at the Ridgefield Library on Friday, Sept. 29, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“In this workshop participants will learn the basics of tailoring grant requests to meet funders’ needs while referring to real-life grant proposals in interactive exercises,” says Margolin.

Judith Margolin served as vice president for planning and evaluation at the Foundation Center.

Books will be available for sale and signing. To register visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or 203-438-2282.