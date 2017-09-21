The Ridgefield Press

McIntire to discuss book on college sports

By The Ridgefield Press on September 21, 2017 in Community, Happenings · 0 Comments

Ridgefielder Mike McIntire, an investigative reporter with The New York Times, has written a book about college sports corruption that focuses on Florida State.— Carol Mark photo

Ridgefielder Mike McIntire, an investigative reporter with The New York Times, has written a book about college sports corruption that focuses on Florida State.— Carol Mark photo

Mike McIntire, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter at the New York Times, will discuss his recently released book, Champions Way: Football, Florida, and the Lost Soul of College Sports, at the Ridgefield Library on Monday, Sept. 25, at 7 p.m. The program is presented by the library and Books on the Common.

McIntire sets out to answer what’s wrong with big-time college athletics.

“Relentlessly reported, Champions Way is a rich, powerful, and at times chilling page-turner,” says Jeff Benedict, author of The System: The Glory and Scandal of Big Time College Football.

McIntire, a Ridgefielder, teaches journalism at New York University.

Books will be available for sale and signing. To register visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or 203-438-2282.

