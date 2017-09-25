The Ridgefield Press

Acoustic guitar classes at East Ridge

By The Ridgefield Press on September 25, 2017 in Community, Happenings · 0 Comments

Introduction to Acoustic Guitar, available through Ridgefield Continuing Education, is a beginners class focusing on melodic, harmonic and rhythmic technique. The class for new beginners meets on Wednesdays, Oct. 4, 11, 18, 25; Nov. 1, 8, 15 and 22.

The class for continuing beginners meets on Mondays, Oct. 2, 16, 23, 30; Nov. 6, 13, 20 and 27 (no class 10/9).

All classes meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School and costs $144. Participants need to bring a playable acoustic guitar. Visit ridgefieldschools.org/music.htm for list of other items to bring.

Advance registration required. Ridgefield senior discount available. Information and registration at ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

