Halloween window painting set for Oct. 14

Middle school and high school students are invited to share their artistic talents at the Annual Halloween Window Painting event on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 10 to 2.

Sign up is as a team or an individual. Participants paint the storefront windows on Main Street.

The event is co-sponsored by Ridgefield Parks & Recreation and the Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce which supplies the paint. If inclement weather, the event will be postponed until Sunday, Oct. 15, from noon to 4.

The deadline to register is Oct. 10. For more information, visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org or call 203-431-2755.