Ridgefield Continuing Education: Soup’s On

Soup’s On is a new class in Ridgefield Continuing Education. Participants will learn how to prepare a creamy, pureed soup and a non-creamy (chunky) soup, both from scratch and low in calories. This two-session class meets on Thursdays, Oct. 5 and 19, from 6:45 to 8:45 p.m. at Scott Ridge Middle School. Tuition is $49. Supplies are provided by instructor for a fee of $8 to $10 payable at each class. Registration deadline is Friday, Sept. 29. Registration at ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

