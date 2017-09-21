Diana Jones opens Acoustic Celebration

The Ridgefield Press

By The Ridgefield Press on September 21, 2017 in Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

Diana Jones

Singer/songwriter Diana Jones will open the Acoustic Celebration series at 4 p.m. in the North Hall of St. Stephen’s Church, on Sunday, Sept. 24.

The series will run through the fall, winter, and spring on periodic Sundays. Jones is the first performer for the 2017-18 series.

Jones, who grew up in New York, discovered a love for the music of the rural South while reconnecting with her birth family roots in the smoky mountains of Tennessee. With the help of her musical grandfather, Jones became absorbed in the music of the region, which she says she “imbibed avidly for the next 17 years.”

Acoustic Celebration series is produced by Barbara Manners, who also produces the CHIRP series of concerts at Ridgefield parks.

Tickets are $20 online at acousticcelebration.org/ or $25 at the door. All concert proceeds go to the performer.

