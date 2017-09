Buying and Selling on eBay is a Ridgefield Continuing Education class.

Class meets on Mondays, Sept. 25 and Oct. 2, from 7 to 9 p.m. or Tuesdays, Nov. 28 and Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Venus Building (old high school). Cost is $82. Other classes starting soon include Facebook, LinkedIn, Windows 10, Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Access, iPad, and iPhone. Registration at ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.