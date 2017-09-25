The Ridgefield Press

Bible Study focus on Book of Isaiah

By The Ridgefield Press on September 25, 2017 in Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

Community Bible Study has begun a new season, currently studying the Book of Isaiah. It meets Monday evenings from 7:30 to 9 at the Ridgefield Baptist Church at 325 Danbury Road. The co-ed class consists of approximately 60 men and women, meeting from September through April. Beginners, as well as more experienced Bible students, are welcome.

Community Bible Study is an international, interdenominational ministry headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo.  For more information visit RidgefieldEve.cbsclass.org or call 203-431-9491.

 

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Obituary: Glenn L. Anderson, 87 Next Post Acoustic guitar classes at East Ridge
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress