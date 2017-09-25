Bible Study focus on Book of Isaiah

Community Bible Study has begun a new season, currently studying the Book of Isaiah. It meets Monday evenings from 7:30 to 9 at the Ridgefield Baptist Church at 325 Danbury Road. The co-ed class consists of approximately 60 men and women, meeting from September through April. Beginners, as well as more experienced Bible students, are welcome.

Community Bible Study is an international, interdenominational ministry headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo. For more information visit RidgefieldEve.cbsclass.org or call 203-431-9491.