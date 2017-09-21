Jane Austen is ARTalk topic

Patricia Carr will give an illustrated slide lecture, The World of Jane Austen Through Paintings of the Period, on Sunday, on Sept. 24, at 2 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library.

The lecture is part of the library’s All About Jane: Celebrating 200 Years of Jane Austen series and also kicks off the library’s 2017-18 ARTalks series that explores the creative process and is focused on art, architecture and design. ARTalks is co-sponsored by the library and the Ridgefield Guild of Artists.

Registration at ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.