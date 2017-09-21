The Ridgefield Press

Jane Austen is ARTalk topic

Patricia Carr will give an illustrated slide lecture, The World of Jane Austen Through Paintings of the Period, on Sunday, on Sept. 24, at 2 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library.

The lecture is part of the library’s All About Jane: Celebrating 200 Years of Jane Austen series and also kicks off the library’s 2017-18 ARTalks series that explores the creative process and is focused on art, architecture and design. ARTalks is co-sponsored by the library and the Ridgefield Guild of Artists.

Registration at ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

