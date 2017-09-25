The Ridgefield Press

Rec center to host anti-bullying dinner

By The Ridgefield Press on September 25, 2017 in Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

Don’t Be Silent and the Exchange Club of Ridgefield will kick off Anti-Bullying Month with a cocktail and dinner event at the Ridgefield Recreation Center Saturday, Oct. 21, from 6 to 10 p.m.

State Sen. Toni Boucher and forensic psychiatrist Dr. David Bernstein will be the keynote speakers. Sen. Boucher will be speaking on anti-bullying legislation in Connecticut and Dr. Bernstein will be discussing the psychological impact of bullying on our children, teens, and adults.

This event is being hosted to bring a deeper awareness of the pervasiveness of bullying, its sometimes fatal consequences and what we can do as a community to help in bringing it to an end.

For more information, contact Mona Thorpe at [email protected]

No related posts.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Salon, fitness center look to move into former Tom-Tom’s location Next Post Obituary: Marlene Garofalo Evans, 79, of Ridgefield
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress