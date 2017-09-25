Rec center to host anti-bullying dinner

Don’t Be Silent and the Exchange Club of Ridgefield will kick off Anti-Bullying Month with a cocktail and dinner event at the Ridgefield Recreation Center Saturday, Oct. 21, from 6 to 10 p.m.

State Sen. Toni Boucher and forensic psychiatrist Dr. David Bernstein will be the keynote speakers. Sen. Boucher will be speaking on anti-bullying legislation in Connecticut and Dr. Bernstein will be discussing the psychological impact of bullying on our children, teens, and adults.

This event is being hosted to bring a deeper awareness of the pervasiveness of bullying, its sometimes fatal consequences and what we can do as a community to help in bringing it to an end.

For more information, contact Mona Thorpe at [email protected]