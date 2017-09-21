Marconi: Bigotry will not be tolerated in Ridgefield

To the Editor:
Editor’s note: This is an open letter to the community from First Selectman Rudy Marconi.
A number of anti-Semitic and bigoted statements have been expressed in various locations in our town recently.
Having lived in Ridgefield most of my life, I can say this is not a reflection of our community.
It disappointments me to have to address issues like this, and I ask that all of our community come together to wish our Jewish families and neighbors a happy and healthy new year.
L’Shanah Tovah.