Marconi: Bigotry will not be tolerated in Ridgefield

To the Editor:

Editor’s note: This is an open letter to the community from First Selectman Rudy Marconi.

A number of anti-Semitic and bigoted statements have been expressed in various locations in our town recently.

Having lived in Ridgefield most of my life, I can say this is not a reflection of our community.

It disappointments me to have to address issues like this, and I ask that all of our community come together to wish our Jewish families and neighbors a happy and healthy new year.

L’Shanah Tovah.

Rudy Marconi

Ridgefield, Sept. 18