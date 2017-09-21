The Ridgefield Press

Marconi: Bigotry will not be tolerated in Ridgefield

By The Ridgefield Press on September 21, 2017 in Letters · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

Editor’s note: This is an open letter to the community from First Selectman Rudy Marconi.

A number of anti-Semitic and bigoted statements have been expressed in various locations in our town recently.

Having lived in Ridgefield most of my life, I can say this is not a reflection of our community.

It disappointments me to have to address issues like this, and I ask that all of our community come together to wish our Jewish families and neighbors a happy and healthy new year.

L’Shanah Tovah.

Rudy Marconi

Ridgefield, Sept. 18

