Looking Back: Parking garage?

Parking — and talk of a multi-level parking garage in the village — were on page one 25 years ago, in the Sept. 24, 1992 Ridgefield Press.

“More than 50 merchants and residents turned out in force Tuesday night to show their support for a proposed municipal parking lot on Catoonah Street on the former Crouchley property,” the story read. “…Several commercial property owners said they were in favor of the proposal, but felt the town should begin to consider a parking garage — either near Yankee Ridge or Bailey Avenue.”

Roofs — on Ridgebury and Veterans Park schools — were also in the news.

“A disagreement is simmering between town and school officials over whether to replace two leaking elementary school roofs — at a cost of about $750,000 — or try to get by with less costly repairs,” the story said.

“‘We do have problems with these roofs,’ Municipal Building Committee Chairman Joseph Sweeney told the selectmen. ‘They are serious. But I don’t think they’re at a point where the committee can recommend spending three quarters of a million on two roofs.’”

A private club in a residential zone — Silver Spring Country Club — promised to address neighbors’ complaints about lawnmower noise in an effort to win the Planning and Zoning Commission’s backing for a two-building expansion plan.

Margery McKenna of Silver Spring Road “called the club’s maintenance routine ‘obsessive’ and accused the club of ‘monstrous insensitivity’ with regard to early morning noise,” reporter Paul Brown wrote.

50 Years Ago

“Town sells Branchville bonds; Net interest under 4%” said the lead headline in the Sept. 21, 1967 Press.

The $1,385,000 bond issue was to finance the building of Branchville School.

“A Norwalk concern has applied to the Planning and Zoning Commission for a permit to build a 100,000 square foot industrial facility on 40 acres near Stonehenge off Route 7,” a page one story reported.

The proposal by Electric Regulator Corporation for land west of Route 7 and east of Limekiln Road involved a “two-story building which would be surrounded in front by a moat to supply water, would be located atop a 600-foot hill with a 50-foot wide access road connecting it to Still Road which in turn runs to Route 7.”

Ridgefield’s Troop 80 — “the nation’s only cannon-shooting Boy Scout group,” the Press said — had “placed third in a cannon match at Fort Ticonderoga.”The Vermont Green Mountain Boys of Pittsfield, VT, had “loaned the scouts a real civil war ‘six pounder’ cannon which the boys will use until they acquire their own.

“Members of the award-winning gun team were Ron Elliott, gun captain; John Clark, gunnery sergeant; Brian Lund, rammer; and Steve Walker, powder and projectile man.” —MKR