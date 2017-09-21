Upscale Resale: Style, sophistication for less

Sponsored content:
Some businesses don’t need to search for testimonials.
While a reporter was recently talking with the staff of Upscale Resale at Nine Bailey — a women’s designer clothing and accessories boutique that opened in mid-June — a woman on her way to work walked by and offered impromptu praise.
“I love your store,” gushed the woman, who was wearing a royal blue Ralph Lauren dress she had purchased a few days prior at Upscale Resale. “I’m going to be doing all of my shopping here.”
Chances are she won’t run out of choices. Housed in the former Chamber of Commerce office on Bailey Avenue, Upscale Resale offers a wide range of designer jeans, jackets, dresses, blouses, sweaters, jewelry, handbags, shoes, and boots — all at jaw-dropping discount prices. One example: A classy yet chic St. John sweater (zippered front with a checkerboard pattern of red brown and cream) originally listed at $575 and selling for $198.
One label that doesn’t apply to Upscale Resale is consignment. None of the items (some brand new; others gently worn) have been dropped off at the store for re-sale. Instead, the inventory is compiled from various approaches, including online buying. The general price range is $18 to $200, with some items between $200 and $400.
In addition, Upscale Resale plans to have several sales each year, with those on the store’s mailing list getting advance notice.
Now stocking its fall/winter collection, Upscale Resale’s inventory features clothes from Akris, Anthropologie, Anne Klein, Armani, Juicy Couture, Ralph Lauren, Banana Republic, J.Crew, and St. John; shoes from Manolo Blahnik, Stuart Weitzman, Ferragamo, and Lilly Pulitzer; boots from Frye; and handbags from Prada, Marc Jacobs, Kate Spade, and Tory Burch. Jewelry items include a Longchamps bracelet.
“If you shop here, you won’t see another woman wearing what you are wearing,” said store manager Danielle Melrose-Balasny.
Although the ownership has a similar second-hand store named Coco’s on the Green in Branford (now in its 10th year), Upscale Resale’s inventory is selected with a Ridgefield clientele in mind.
“The emphasis is on clothes that are stylish and also sophisticated,” said Melrose-Balasny. “Many of the women are fashion forward and professional.”
Another reason why ownership chose Ridgefield? Reputation.
“Ridgefield is a town that works for small businesses,” said Melrose-Balasny. “It’s quaint and it’s lovely but it also has a lot of passion and community involvement.”
Beyond the business aspect, Upscale Resale’s ownership believes in the philosophy of fashion resale and recycling.
“We know shopping second hand helps the world in some small way,” reads a small white sign on the front door, “and we’re proud to be a part of that.”
Upscale Resale is currently open Monday through Saturday, from 10:30 to 5:30 each day. Stay Tuned: the store is planning to add Sunday hours.
For more information, call 203-403-3067, email [email protected], or visit ninebailey.com. Find Upscale Resale on Facebook and Instagram, @NineBailey.