Republicans honors Frey at Reagan dinner

State Rep. John Frey was honored at the Ridgefield Republican Town Committee’s second annual Reagan Dinner Sept. 8 at Silver Spring Country Club.

Representatives of the Republican National Committee presented a Citation for Service to Frey, who has served Ridgefield for the past 19 years. Frey has provided assistance to residents, local businesses and to nonprofit organizations, such as Ridgefield Boys & Girls Club, Meals on Wheels, Ridgefield Playhouse and Lounsbury House, including obtaining a state grant for funds to make building repairs at the Lounsbury House. He was also involved in securing state aid to allow the acquisition of the Bennetts Pond State Park.

Frey was also elected as the Connecticut National Committeeman to the RNC, having been re-elected four times. He serves on the RNC National Convention Site Selection Committee and was appointed as a Sergeant of Arms for the 2016 GOP national convention.