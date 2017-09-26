Ridgefield property transfers: Sept. 6-14

Four houses, one condo, and one lot of land worth a total of $4,754,500 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi Sept. 6-Sept. 14, with $11,886 collected in conveyance taxes. Transfers included:

16 Circle Drive (lot): Dale McKenzie of Danbury Road to 39 Circle Drive LLC. of Danbury Road, Sept. 6, $205,000.

13 Cook Close (Casagmo): Tiberio and Estrella Montoya to Alejandro Mejia, Sept. 6, $160,000.

61 Shadow Lane: John Samenuk of Dublin, Ohio, to Brody and Michelle Howatt of Redding, Sept. 7, $2,232,000.

36 Bloomer Road: Michael Ahearn to Anthony and Johanna Labozzetta of New York, N.Y., Sept. 14, $847,500.

19 Cains Hill Road: Sturges Brothers Inc. of Bailey Avenue to Alfrederic and Louise Hatch, Sept. 14, $640,000.