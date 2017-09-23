The Ridgefield Press

Dr. Depuy joins Danbury Ortho

By The Ridgefield Press on September 23, 2017 in Business, News, People · 0 Comments

Dr. James Warner Depuy

Dr. James Warner Depuy of Ridgefield, an orthopedic surgeon in the greater Danbury area for 28 years, has joined OrthoConnecticut/Danbury Orthopedics, working out of offices in Danbury, Ridgefield and Bridgeport.

Dr. Depuy specializes in knee and shoulder reconstruction, and was involved in a sports medicine fellowship program at the New England Baptist Hospital in Boston. He completed his orthopedic surgical residency at Yale University, and is board certified in orthopedic surgery. He is a member of the State and County Medical Societies and maintains operating privileges at Danbury Hospital, the Danbury Surgical Center and the Western Connecticut Orthopedic Surgical Center.

The  OrthoConnecticut facility is at 2 Riverview Drive in the Berkshire Corporate Park in Danbury. “My new office is a unique, state-of-the-art facility,” he said.

More information is available at 203-702-6637, or myorthoct.com.

