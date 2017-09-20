RHS recap: Boys soccer wins; runners see streak end

Senior striker JT Siano scored two goals as the Ridgefield High boys soccer team defeated host Fairfield Ludlowe, 3-0, on Tuesday afternoon.

The win was the third straight for the Tigers, who are now 3-2 overall this season.

Christian DeVivo opened the scoring for Ridgefield in the 28th minute of the first half on a cross from Jack Liguori. Siano then volleyed home Michael Grevers’ cross with 13.1 seconds left before the break.

Siano added the game’s final goal in the second half, collecting a loose ball outside the Ludlowe penalty area and crashing a shot into the top-left corner.

Ridgefield goalie Ray Dearth made seven saves to record the shutout.

Max Pfleghar (one) and Cameron Belle (six) combined to stop seven shots for Ludlowe, which is now 2-1-2 this fall.

Cross Country: The Ridgefield girls cross country team had its lengthy dual-meet winning streak end with a 22-35 setback to host Danbury at Tarywile Park on Tuesday.

The Tigers, who did beat Wilton, 22-35, and Fairfield Warde, 15-50, had won 45 straight dual meets dating back to the 2014 season.

Gabriella Viggiano led Ridgefield (6-1) with a third-place overall finish in a time of 16 minutes, 8.53 seconds for the 4,000-meter course.

Julia Hergenrother (sixth, 16:39.94) and Elizabeth Jasminski (eighth, 17:02.67) added top-10 finishes for the Tigers, while Maddie Guter (12th, 17:31.38) and Clodagh Ryan (13th, 17:37.15) also contributed to the team score.

The Ridgefield boys team dropped all three head-to-head meets, losing to Wilton, 15-48, and Danbury and Warde by scores of 15-50.

William Maue was the first finisher for the Tigers (3-4), placing 28th in a time of 15:51.76 for the 4,000 meters.

March Murdock (35th, 16:07.45), Joshua Grossman (38th, 16:14.21), Timothy Sganga (40th, 16:19.20), and Samuel McDonough (42nd, 16:24.32) also contributed to Ridgefield’s team score.

Field hockey: Ridgefield blasted host Westhill, 5-0, in Stamford on Tuesday. The Tigers are now 4-0-0-1 this season.

Girls volleyball: Ridgefield stayed unbeaten (4-0) by sweeping Trinity Catholic, 3-0, in Stamford. The Tigers have yet to lose a game this season.