New barbershop to open on Main Street

A new barbershop on Main Street?

Documents submitted to the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission Monday, Sept. 18, reveal development plans for a barbershop at 446 Main Street — the former Anila’s Variety Shoppe.

Zoning commission members told The Press that the applicant, Roshel Pirov of Flushing, N.Y., submitted an application for signage, as well as a development application.

The commission approved Pirov’s application for signage at its meeting Tuesday night and noted he would have to fix a gap in the sign caused by the building’s exterior moulding.

The location was most recently The Variety Shoppe — a convenience store — opened in 2014 by Anila Sharma.

During discussion, the commission noted that Pirov had looked into using some of the letters from Sharma’s original sign.

Pirov lists minimal renovations — he intends to add some additional outlets, change the lighting, install a sink for washing hair, and change the flooring material. He lists himself as the sole contractor for the renovations, which he estimates will cost around $10,000, the application said.

A hand-drawn layout of the barbershop, submitted with the development plan, shows seven barber’s chairs against one wall.