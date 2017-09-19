Ridgefield blanks Ludlowe for fourth straight win

Controlling the tempo for the entire 80 minutes, the Ridgefield High girls soccer team registered its fourth straight win Monday evening.

A first-half goal and two second-half strikes carried Ridgefield to a 3-0 victory over previously unbeaten Fairfield Ludlowe at Tiger Hollow.

It was the fourth straight win for the hosts, who are now 4-0-1 this season.

With four shots in the first 10 minutes, Ridgefield immediately established its attacking nature and was able to maintain the pressure throughout, finishing with 13 shots, including nine on goal.

The best scoring chances for Ridgefield originated on the wings and included well-served crosses into the Ludlowe box from Emma Langis. With eight minutes left in the first half, a Langis cross deflected off two defenders and went to Caitlin Slaminko, who fired a shot into the net for a 1-0 Ridgefield lead.

The Tigers added their second goal just four minutes into the second half. Slaminko’s cross was tactfully passed from Kathryn Barlow to Faith Arnold, and Arnold finished powerfully inside the box.

Throughout the contest, Ridgefield’s midfield of Emma Jacobson, Erika Linke, Megan Klosowski, and others was able to control possession and limit Ludlowe’s opportunities in the Tigers’ half of the field.

The midfield was backed by a defensive wall comprised of Barlow, Claire Middlebrook, Carolyn Donovan, and Anna Landler that held Ludlowe (2-1-2) to five shots. Goalie Lauren Castle ended the day with four saves and a clean sheet.

The final goal came with 17 minutes left in the game. Tasha Riek sent a pass to Langis, who beat a defender and slammed the ball into the left corner from outside the 18-yard box.

“I think it was a good win, especially on our home turf,” said Jacobson. “Particularly during the second half, the team started to gel together more than we had in other games and started to keep the ball, look for opportunities, and get some shots on goal.

Notes: Slaminko had the only goal in Ridgefield’s 1-0 win over Danbury on Saturday.

Klosowski scored two goals and Carrina Dabroi, Arnold, Langis, and Castle added one apiece as the Tigers routed Trinity Catholic, 6-0, last Thursday. Arnold and Landler each had an assist, while freshman Kelly Chittenden made one save for the shutout.

Slaminko (two), Scarlett Ball, Dabroi, Riek, Arnold, and Klosowski were the goalscorers in a 7-1 spanking of Stamford last Tuesday. Slaminko and Arnold each contributed two assists.