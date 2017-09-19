Obituary: Robert (Bob) D. Dobbin, 95, of Ridgefield

Robert (Bob) D. Dobbin, 95, died peacefully at Danbury Hospital on Thursday, September 14 of heart failure. His wife of 49 years, Barbara, was with him, as was his devoted caregiver, Blessed Appiah.

Bob was a 42-year resident of Ridgefield and well known as the “coffee man” at the Early Birds for many years until his illness.

Bob was born in Brooklyn and raised in Caldwell, New Jersey. He was a graduate of the United States Naval Academy as a marine engineer, class of 1945. He also earned an electrical engineering degree from Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute in the year before the commercialization of the transistor. He would have said that was the story of his life.

After serving in the Pacific during World War II, he joined IBM in 1947 and spent his entire career with IBM. He held many jobs but was beloved of an entire generation of IBM marketing training graduates who attended classes in New York City and in Newark, New Jersey.

Bob’s hobbies included sailing, recreational flying, scuba diving, opera, civil war history and studying cryptography and astrophysics. He was a true polymath who was also kind, generous, and willing and able to fix any broken thing which crossed his path, from bird’s wings to automobile engines. His wonderful sense of humor was his armor against all of life’s problems.

At his request there will be no service or memorial and no memorial gifts. He is survived by his wife, Barbara.